Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.66 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 1.97 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,428,992 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £31.35 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.64.

In other Velocys news, insider Tom Quigley purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,257.47). 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

