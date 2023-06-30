Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.66 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 1.97 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,428,992 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of £31.35 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.64.
About Velocys
Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
