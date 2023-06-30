Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.21 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $55.21 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

