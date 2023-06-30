Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 151.0% from the May 31st total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGAS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGAS opened at $6.15 on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels ( NASDAQ:VGAS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.