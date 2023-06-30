Vertcoin One Day Volume Tops $120,892.06 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $120,892.06 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,445.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00357359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.78 or 0.01004339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00553487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00071392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00156296 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,089,272 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

