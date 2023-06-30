Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Reiterates Rating at 888

888 reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.25.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $351.91. 1,431,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,728. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.61 and a twelve month high of $354.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.80 and a 200-day moving average of $315.71. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.