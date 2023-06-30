Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Reiterates Rating Reiterated at 888

888 restated their reiterates rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $351.91. 1,431,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,676. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $354.94.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,267,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

