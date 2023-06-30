VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Trading Up 1.2%

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.35. Approximately 270,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,085% from the average daily volume of 22,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on VerticalScope from C$9.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

VerticalScope Stock Up 9.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

