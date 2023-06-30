VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.