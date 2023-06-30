VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 180.8% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CSB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $387.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
