VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 180.8% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CSB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $387.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $824,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

