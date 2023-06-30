Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 78,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,531,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.52% and a negative return on equity of 256.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

