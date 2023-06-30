VRES Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,461.66 or 1.00004597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

