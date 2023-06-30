vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

VTVT opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

