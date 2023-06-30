W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises about 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 65,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

