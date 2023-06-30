Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lifted by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.0% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.82. 304,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

