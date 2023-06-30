Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.19. The stock had a trading volume of 457,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,704. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

