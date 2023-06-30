Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $261.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $265.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

