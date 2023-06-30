Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 817 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

