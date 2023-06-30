Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $123,506,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,112,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,665,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,989,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Crown Stock Performance

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.