Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 10,909 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 125.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 823,345 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after buying an additional 620,612 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $11,823,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

MDRX stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

