Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 785,904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 55,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,453,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 108.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 72 properties comprised of approximately 10.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 5.3 million square feet or approximately 428 acres to be disposed of.

