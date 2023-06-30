Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Boosted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.25% of Watsco worth $31,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.67. The company had a trading volume of 29,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,601. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $380.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.92 and its 200-day moving average is $309.20.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

