WAX Achieves Market Cap of $156.13 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $156.13 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,006,868,796 coins and its circulating supply is 3,322,023,441 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,006,465,913.9857154 with 3,321,796,505.2865644 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04644619 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,540,923.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

