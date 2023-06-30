WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $152.27 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $152.27 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,006,734,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,321,889,065 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,006,465,913.9857154 with 3,321,796,505.2865644 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04644619 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,540,923.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

