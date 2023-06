Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $62.89

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.89, but opened at $65.14. Wayfair shares last traded at $65.02, with a volume of 677,362 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Wayfair Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,433 shares of company stock worth $2,572,613. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 216,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2,834.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

