Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $62.89

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.89, but opened at $65.14. Wayfair shares last traded at $65.02, with a volume of 677,362 shares.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Wayfair Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,433 shares of company stock worth $2,572,613. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 216,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2,834.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

