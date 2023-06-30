Wedbush Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $85.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:KMX opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

