Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $162.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -786.90 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

