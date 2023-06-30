Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $90.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. Ashland has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.