Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Overweight

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of PINS opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,273 shares of company stock valued at $14,607,069 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

