Western Financial Corp CA Acquires 637 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exelon by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

