Western Financial Corp CA Acquires Shares of 9,573 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.05. 1,699,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

