Western Financial Corp CA Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 213,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,765. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

