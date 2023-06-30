Western Financial Corp CA Buys Shares of 3,598 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.84. 133,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,627. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

