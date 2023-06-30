Western Financial Corp CA Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $205,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54,396.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 422,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $468.22. The company had a trading volume of 279,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,553. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,157. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.