Western Financial Corp CA Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. 410,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

