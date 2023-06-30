Western Financial Corp CA Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Western Financial Corp CA cut its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Seagen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,162 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Seagen by 104.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,802 shares of company stock worth $24,061,239 over the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,553. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.06 and a 200 day moving average of $173.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

