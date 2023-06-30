Western Financial Corp CA Invests $652,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,951 shares of company stock valued at $27,735,103. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.9 %

NET stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $65.93. 1,523,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,812. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

