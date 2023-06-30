Western Financial Corp CA Sells 741 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 117,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

