Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $37.91 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 14.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $37,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after buying an additional 10,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,151,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after buying an additional 252,122 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

