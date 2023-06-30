Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Sells 87,733 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 5.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

