White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Position Lessened by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises 7.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $30,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,568,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WTM traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,385.13. 1,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,330. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,405.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,415.49. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,172.00 and a twelve month high of $1,560.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 65.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.