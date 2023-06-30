WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $14.61 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and $216,389.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.99 or 0.00351600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003347 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

