WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $216,703.26

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and $216,703.26 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

