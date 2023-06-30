WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of WYY opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Stories
