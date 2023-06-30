WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WYY opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

