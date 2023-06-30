William Blair Downgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FGEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.78. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, insider Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,367.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $172,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,367.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,931 shares of company stock worth $980,603. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FibroGen by 204.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

