WPP (LON:WPP) Given New GBX 1,245 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.02) to GBX 1,245 ($15.83) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WPP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.77) to GBX 1,260 ($16.02) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.88) to GBX 1,230 ($15.64) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,185.29 ($15.07).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 824.20 ($10.48) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 883.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 917.11. The firm has a market cap of £8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,351.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($9.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.37), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($42,557.36). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

