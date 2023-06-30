Wrapmanager Inc. Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.96. 3,909,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

