WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

WSFS opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after buying an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.