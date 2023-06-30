Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 172,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Xerox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xerox Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.69. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

