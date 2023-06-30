Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 28.6%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Free Report) shares shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 185,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 125,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Ximen Mining Trading Up 28.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$12.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.