XPO (NYSE:XPO) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NYSE:XPO opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. XPO’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that XPO will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after buying an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in XPO by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in XPO by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

